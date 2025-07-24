USF units hit 726 unique enemy targets in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
Between July 23 and 24, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 726 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
Specifically, the strikes hit:
-
165 enemy personnel, including 107 eliminated;
-
45 vehicles and 16 motorcycles;
-
11 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles, and 1 tank.
"Additionally, 15 enemy drones (both copter and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, along with 22 drone operator launch sites. In total, from July 1 to 24, 18,322 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 3,906 enemy personnel," the statement reads.
