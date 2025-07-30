Germany increases military aid to Ukraine to €9 billion - Minister Klingbeil

Germany plans to increase support for Ukraine to 9 billion euros in this year’s budget.

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced this at a briefing following a government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Klingbeil, direct funding for aid to Ukraine has risen from 8.3 to 8.5 billion euros, and including additional sources, will reach about 9 billion. These funds are primarily allocated for military support.

Meanwhile, the German government is increasing funding for cybersecurity, counter‑espionage, and counter‑sabotage efforts. The Bundeswehr personnel is planned to increase by 10,000 positions to strengthen defense capabilities and fulfill NATO commitments.

Klingbeil emphasized that Germany aims to remain a reliable NATO partner and respond to growing threats.

