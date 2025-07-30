Germany prepares to buy 20 fighter jets and 8,500 armoured combat vehicles - media

Germany is preparing to purchase 20 Eurofighter jets, up to 5,000 Boxer armoured vehicles and at least 3,500 Patria armoured vehicles.

The report says that on Wednesday, the German government is to approve a medium-term financial plan that provides for more than doubling the annual defence budget to 162 billion euros over four years.

Sources say that the first place in the list of military purchases worth up to 3 billion euros will be the purchase of 20 Eurofighter jets.

In addition, it is planned to order up to 5,000 Boxer armoured fighting vehicles in various configurations, as well as at least 3,500 armoured modular Patria vehicles.

The German Ministry of Defence is also studying the possibility of purchasing several hundred Leopard 2 battle tanks, the publication's interlocutors say.

Given Europe's dependence on the United States for most of its military satellite communications, Germany plans to invest more than €15 billion in modernising its military satellite infrastructure over the coming years.

