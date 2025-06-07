Germany plans to fully equip Bundeswehr by 2028 due to threat from Russia

The Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Technical Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) believes that it has only three years left to modernize and equip the German Armed Forces amid the growing military threat from Russia.

This was stated by the head of the department, Annette Lenigk-Emden, in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper, published on Saturday, June 7, Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"By 2028, everything necessary must be purchased to ensure full defense capability. After all, the soldiers will still have to train with the new equipment," said Lenigk-Emden.

The Bundeswehr's calculations are based on analysts' predictions that Russia could be ready to attack NATO territory from 2029.

Recently, Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer also said that Russia "could decide to launch a large-scale attack on NATO territory from 2029."

He added that in order to prevent this, Germany must strengthen its deterrence forces.

The Bundeswehr Federal Equipment Office expects that the procurement schedule until 2028 will be met, and the funds will be used in a timely manner to purchase the necessary equipment.

The Inspector General has drawn up a list of priorities, which indicates what is needed. We did not wait for the formation of a new government, but prepared a list of the most necessary purchases," said Lenigk-Emden.

By the end of the year, her office will submit about a hundred proposals for the purchase of military equipment to the German parliament.

These are primarily "large equipment" such as Skyranger self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the replacement of outdated Fuchs armored personnel carriers with new models.

In addition, framework agreements have already been signed on the production of a new batch of Leopard 2 battle tanks.