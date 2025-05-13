State Budget-2025 lacks money for army, - Zheleznyak

The state budget of Ukraine lacks money for the needs of the army.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"This year (as in 2024 and 2023), the budget lacks money for the army. As of mid-May, it is already clear that the planned expenditures on the army are not enough and the need will be greater. About UAH 200 billion more," the MP said.

Therefore, according to Zheleznyak, the Cabinet of Ministers will submit draft amendments to the State Budget-2025 for at least UAH 200-250 billion for the army.

"The Rada will vote for them. So far, I would not make a betrayal here, all military payments have been and will continue to be made according to plan. The government is still making ‘approximations’. But it is obvious that they will have to change the budget. So.... soon we will have another epic called: ‘Vote for changes to the Budget so that the army has money,’" the MP added.

