Wounded soldier from Rubizh brigade spent week surrounded by enemy, fighting them off on his own, and then evacuated on electric bicycle that was delivered by UAV. VIDEO

Wounded soldier of the Rubizh Brigade Andriy Tkachuk, call sign Tanker, defended his position and destroyed the occupiers for a week in the encirclement on his own.

According to Censor.NET, the day before, the Ukrainian soldier lost three of his comrades, but he held on bravely and managed to evacuate on an electric bike that his comrades had sent him by drone.

"This story is not from a film, it's real and it's the 4th Battalion "Power of Freedom". A true hero who held his position alone in a complete encirclement. Wounded and unable to retreat, he did not give up. We equipped the drone with a 42-kilogram electric bike and delivered it directly to the position. He sat down and started to break through... This video is about the strength of spirit, brotherhood and faith that saves lives," the tanker's comrades wrote in a commentary to the video with fragments of the battle and evacuation operation.

