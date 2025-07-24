Zone of mandatory evacuation for families with children expanded in Donetsk region – RMA

Donetsk region expands list of settlements for mandatory evacuation of families with children

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this to Censor.NET.

"We are starting the forced evacuation of families with children from the city of Dobropillia; the villages of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, and Rubizhne in the Dobropillia community; and the villages of Dobropillia, Nadiia, Novokryvorizhzhia, Novomariivka, Novofedorivka, and Raksha in the Kryvyi Rih community," the statement reads.

The decision was made today, July 24, at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies in Donetsk region.

It is reported that approximately 928 children currently reside in these settlements.

The head of the RMA instructed local authorities and heads of RSA departments, in coordination with law enforcement, to organize the evacuation of families with children as quickly as possible and ensure proper living conditions in safer areas of Ukraine.

"I emphasize once again: staying in Donetsk region carries constant danger. Evacuate while it is still possible! Protect your loved ones and do not expose them to danger!" Filashkin added.

