News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Enemy shelled three districts of Donetsk region: eight people wounded and there was destruction. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 20 July 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, 3 people were wounded in Myrnohrad and 6 private houses were damaged. In Dobropillia, 2 people were wounded, 8 private houses, an administrative building and garages were damaged. In Rodynske , 2 people were wounded.

Kramatorsk district.

A person was wounded in Lyman, 3 houses and 2 cars were damaged. A house and a car were damaged in Andriivka. In Kostiantynivka, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building, 3 garages, 2 cars and a power line were damaged.

Bakhmut district

6 houses were damaged in Siversk.

