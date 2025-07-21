Enemy shelled three districts of Donetsk region: eight people wounded and there was destruction. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 20 July 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Pokrovsk district
According to the RMA, 3 people were wounded in Myrnohrad and 6 private houses were damaged. In Dobropillia, 2 people were wounded, 8 private houses, an administrative building and garages were damaged. In Rodynske , 2 people were wounded.
Kramatorsk district.
A person was wounded in Lyman, 3 houses and 2 cars were damaged. A house and a car were damaged in Andriivka. In Kostiantynivka, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building, 3 garages, 2 cars and a power line were damaged.
Bakhmut district
6 houses were damaged in Siversk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password