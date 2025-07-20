Day in Donetsk region: four people killed and six wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 20 July, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person died in Pokrovsk. Two houses were destroyed in Vilne, Shakhovka district.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 7 houses were damaged, and an outbuilding in Droysheve. A person died in Sloviansk, 8 private houses, a warehouse, and a coffee shop were damaged. A house was damaged in Andriivka. In Druzhkivka, a 5-storey building was damaged; in Rayske, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured. In Illinivka, 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 4 injured, 13 multi-storey buildings, 7 private houses, 2 infrastructure facilities, an enterprise, a social institution, and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

It is noted that in total, the Russians fired 36 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. A total of 288 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the front line.

















