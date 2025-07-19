ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
Enemy struck Kramatorsk: more than 120 private homes were damaged. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has once again suffered hostile attacks - from 18 to 19 July, the private sector and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, more than 120 private estates were damaged and at least 6 were destroyed as a result of the hostile aggression by Russian troops.

Kramatorsk after the shelling
The road surface was damaged by the use of attack UAVs and FPV drones.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Utilities, power companies and internet providers are working to restore communications. Relevant services are establishing the final consequences of the night shelling.

