Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 12 settlements, four people were killed and 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked the towns of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Andriivka, Kamyanka, Novomykolaivka, and Predtechine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 17 July at 16:30, Russians shelled the north-eastern part of Pokrovsk. An FPV drone hit a section of the road leading from Pokrovsk towards Rodynske. The attack killed a man and a woman, whose identities are being established. A woman born in 1954 was also wounded. The victim was diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds of the torso and limbs, traumatic amputation of the right lower and upper limbs.

At 06:00 p.m., a three-storey apartment building was damaged as a result of shelling of Rodynske.

A person was wounded in Myrnohrad as a result of artillery fire. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in the Cherkaske district. In Volodymyrivka of the Shakhivska community, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged; in Zapovedne, 2 administrative buildings and a multi-storey building were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, 28 private houses, a post office, a shop, and a warehouse were damaged.

The Russian army sent seven UAVs to Kramatorsk - 6 residents were injured, 2 private, and 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and 2 cars were damaged. In addition, last night the town was again shelled by drones, damaging an administrative building and non-residential premises.

In Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, hostile FPV drones injured a civilian and damaged an administrative building and a private house.

Kostiantynivka was under attack by FPV drones, UAVs, and artillery. The attacks killed 2 people, injured three others, and damaged at least 42 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, and 4 non-residential buildings.

The Russians dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Predtechine, destroying 28 private houses.

Russian troops fired a V2U UAV at the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, damaging 3 hectares of wheat. In Novomykolaivka, Druzhkivka district, an FPV drone damaged 4 houses.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 34 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 294 people were evacuated from the front line, including 23 children.

