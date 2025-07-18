Enemy attacked Rodynske with drone and Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: woman killed and four more wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 18 July 2025, at 05:30, Russian invaders targeted a car of a volunteer organisation whose representatives were evacuating civilians from Rodynske with an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

As a result of the hostile attack, a 42-year-old driver and two residents, a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, being evacuated by volunteers, were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and brain injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Half an hour later, the Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka with a "FAB-250" with a UMPC module. As a result of one of the three air strikes on the city by the enemy, a 66-year-old resident died in her home. A 64-year-old man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, in addition to mine-blast trauma.

The occupiers' attacks damaged 16 private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline.

