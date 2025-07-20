2 549 3
Russian forces have advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhniokamianske, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET reports .
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhnekamianske and Fedorivka," the report says.
