News Update of DeepState map
Russian forces have advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhniokamianske, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhnekamianske and Fedorivka," the report says.

Donetska region (4141) Bakhmutskyy district (352) Volnovaskyy district (236) Pokrovskyy district (604) Verkhnokam’yanske (1) Piddubne (6) Kotlyarivka (8) Fedorivka Druha (1) Novomykolayivka (1) DeepState (189)
