Russians have advanced near Novomykhailivka, Romanivka and 5 other settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance near seven settlements in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Novomykhailivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Popiv Yar, Piddubne, Boikivka and Myrne," the report says.

Russian advance in Donetsk region

Russian advance in Donetsk region

