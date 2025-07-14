3 799 16
Russians have advanced near Novomykhailivka, Romanivka and 5 other settlements, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to advance near seven settlements in Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has advanced near Novomykhailivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Popiv Yar, Piddubne, Boikivka and Myrne," the report says.
