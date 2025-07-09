Ruscists advance near Yablunivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Seredne, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Seredne," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password