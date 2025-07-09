ENG
Ruscists advance near Yablunivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Seredne, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Seredne," the report says.

Russians advance in Donetsk region
