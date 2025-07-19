Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with aircraft and drones: two wounded, civilian infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, on 19 July, Russian troops once again attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, causing destruction and injuries to civilians as a result of a series of air strikes and drone attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the first half of the day, Russian troops carried out another attack on the city of Kostiantynivka. The enemy used both FAB-250 aircraft bombs and FPV attack drones. The shelling resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure and injuries among local residents.

Thus, at around 11:30, the occupiers carried out three air strikes on the city:

one of the bombs hit a multi-apartment residential building;

two more hit the building of a former cinema.

One civilian was wounded as a result of the strikes. More than 10 facades of multi-storey buildings were damaged. A cinema and a private house were destroyed. Two cars were also damaged.

In addition, the following consequences were recorded as a result of two strikes by FPV drones:

at 12:00 - the shelling resulted in the wounding of one civilian and damage to the facade of a private house;

of and damage to the facade of a private house; at 14:10 - an enemy drone struck the town again. This time there were no casualties, but the facade of a multi-storey building was damaged.





"Russian troops continue to target civilian infrastructure, causing damage to civilian homes. We urge all residents who are still in dangerous areas to leave without delay! Take the opportunity to move to a safer place," said the CMA chief.









