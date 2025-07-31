We were threatened that it would be like Shabunin: "Servant of People" Kostiuk announced his withdrawal from faction
Servant of the People MP Dmytro Kostiuk has announced his resignation from the faction.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.
According to the MP, the "servants" were forced to vote, threatened and told that "it will be like with Shabunin".
