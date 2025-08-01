Hottest areas of front remain Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 57 air strikes and dropped 127 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 5,835 shellings, including 126 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,098 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on the following settlements: Medvedivka – the Chernihiv region; Bilohirya, Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk – the Zaporizhzhia region; Novotiahynka – the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two enemy artillery systems.

Combat operations

Ukrainian defenders repelled sixteen Russian attacks in the North Slobozhanske and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping a total of 17 guided bombs and firing 331 artillery shells, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichne and Kolodiazne.

Yesterday, three attacks by invaders took place in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked thirty times, trying to break through our defenses near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the direction of the settlements of Stupochki, Bila Hora, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped forty-seven assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the following settlements: Poltavka, Maiak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Novopidhorne.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out twenty-three attacks in the Novopavlivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Mirne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Temyrivka.

No combat clashes were reported in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro region, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

