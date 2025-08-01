Launching "Shahed" drones in Ukraine: details of Russian brigade commander Negruba revealed - DIU. PHOTO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released information about a war criminal, Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Negrub, commander of a separate unmanned aerial vehicle brigade, the Cascade.

This is stated in the report of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the brigade is stationed in Korenovsk, Krasnodar Territory, and launchesShahed-type drones across Ukraine. These attacks strike at civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, terrorising the civilian population.

Ruslan Negrub was born on 4 January 1983 and is a graduate of the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School. His passport is series 9002 No. 447425, issued in 2003 in North Ossetia.

Together with his wife Nadezhda and 20-year-old son, he lives in Budennovsk, Stavropol Territory.

The DIU reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime against the Ukrainian people.

