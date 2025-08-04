ENG
News Property of a State Customs Service official
Family of Energy Customs head Komar built UAH 70 million mansion during war: Svyrydenko orders verification of facts published by media

Media reports on Energy Customs head Komar’s wealth: Svyrydenko’s response

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has ordered an investigation into the allegations, including those in journalistic investigations, concerning Anatolii Komar, head of Ukraine’s Energy Customs.

She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"I instructed the Ministry of Finance, together with the State Customs Service, involving the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and law enforcement agencies, to verify the facts presented, including in journalistic investigations about the head of Ukraine’s Energy Customs Anatolii Komar, and to urgently report on the results and measures taken," she said.

It is worth noting that earlier media reports covered a UAH 70 million estate built by the family of the head of Energy Customs during the war.

assets (40) real estate (73) customs (107) Svyrydenko Yuliia (74)
