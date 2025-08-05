Pokrovsk and Lyman directions remain hottest sectors of front: 73 clashes in 24 hours – General Staff. MAPS

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly repel enemy advances, inflicting significant losses. In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported from the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Updated data shows the enemy launched three missile strikes and 72 air strikes, used five missiles, and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, there were 6,050 shelling incidents, including 76 from multiple rocket launch systems, and 3,925 kamikaze drones were deployed.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on districts of Arkhypivka in Chernihiv region; Dobropillia and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Uspenivka, and Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in Kherson region.

Hostilities

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out 14 airstrikes using 26 guided bombs and conducted 417 shelling attacks, six of which involved multiple rocket launch systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted nine times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Kolodiazne.

Nine enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 28 times in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defenses near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Zelenaya Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianka, and Vyimka.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Zelenyi Kut.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Myrne, Temyrivka, and Maliivka over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Malynivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to attack the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, the enemy made five futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the Prydniprovske direction.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of enemy personnel concentration, weaponry, and military equipment, a radar station, and one critical enemy facility.

In total, the Russian occupiers’ losses over the past day amount to 1,120 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 169 unmanned aerial vehicles, two cruise missiles, and 93 enemy vehicles.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,056,130 people (+920 per day), 11,068 tanks, 31,025 artillery systems, 23,071 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS