Russia’s total combat losses since war began: approximately 1,058,260 personnel (+1,120 in 24 hours), 11,071 tanks, 31,081 artillery systems, 23,091 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,058,260 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the General Staff press center.

According to the data, the estimated total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to August 5, 2025, are as follows:

Personnel – approximately 1,058,260 (+1,120)

Tanks – 11,071 (+2)

Armored combat vehicles – 23,091 (+12)

Artillery systems – 31,081 (+28)

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) – 1,452 (+0)

Air defense systems – 1,203 (+0)

Aircraft – 421 (+0)

Helicopters – 340 (+0)

Tactical-level UAVs – 49,620 (+169)

Cruise missiles – 3,555 (+2)

Ships/boats – 28 (+0)

Submarines – 1 (+0)

Vehicles and tankers – 57,337 (+93)

Special equipment – 3,935 (+0)

