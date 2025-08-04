UAF destroy Russian S-300 SAM system in temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region – General Staff

On August 2, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces delivered a precision strike on Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, destroying an enemy S-300 surface-to-air missile system.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, via Censor.NET.

"The elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy’s long-range fire capabilities and diminishes its ability to shell positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the region.

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and precision of Ukrainian units in detecting and hitting critically important enemy targets, including those in temporarily occupied territories," the command noted.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia’s military potential, weakening the enemy’s capacity to conduct combat operations, hold illegally occupied territories, and maintain occupation, emphasized the General Staff.

"Ukraine will continue the fight until the full withdrawal of Russian occupying forces, restoration of territorial integrity, and establishment of a just and lasting peace," they added.

