21-year-old police officer Dmytro Korobenko from Donetsk region carried out combat mission on front line at cost of his life. PHOTO

A 21-year-old police officer from the Donetsk region, Dmytro Korobenko, was killed in action for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, Dmytro Korobenko, a fighter with the Donetsk police rifle battalion, senior police lieutenant, performed a combat mission at the cost of his life. The defender would have turned 22 in three days. His 8-month-old daughter was left without her father.

"Dmytro was born in the village of Urzuf, now occupied by Russian troops. Purposeful and courageous, he dreamed of becoming a legend of the criminal investigation. After graduation, he began working as a detective in the criminal police sector of the Police Department No. 1(Druzhkivka) of the Kramatorsk District Police Department," the statement said.

The policeman's heart sought to protect his native land from any evil, and first and foremost from the occupier. Dmytro Korobenko joined the Special Police Battalion (Rifle) of the Donetsk Oblast Police.

"The defender proved to be a worthy, steadfast warrior. He went on missions thinking about his family, his daughter and all the children who needed to be saved from the Russian invasion. On 3 August, his life was cut short.

Dmytro was a loving son, husband and father, and he also took care of his 15-year-old sister. The police of the Donetsk region lost a dedicated law enforcement officer, a man with a capital letter, for whom people's lives came first," the National Police added.