Police officer from Donetsk region Oleksii Balaba killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Police officer from the Donetsk region Oleksii Balaba killed on the frontline.

Captain Oleksii Balaba served in the rifle battalion of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region defending the country. The law enforcement officer’s life was cut short on August 3 while carrying out a combat mission. He was 35 years old.

"Oleksii was born in the village of Oleksandrivka. He worked as the head of the inquiry sector at the Druzhkivka police. "He understood that all efforts had to be directed toward defending the country, so he joined the special police (rifle) battalion of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region," the statement reads.

"Brave, just, and responsible, this is how Oleksii will be remembered by his colleagues and comrades-in-arms. He gave his life heroically holding back the Russian advance," the National Police added.

The defender is survived by his parents and wife.