Pro-Ukrainian rally is taking place in Alaska ahead of meeting between Trump and Putin. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A large rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Anchorage, Alaska.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in X by former Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh.

In particular, he posted a video of the protesters' activities.

"Ukraine and Alaska - never Russia again," the protesters chanted.

The protesters also unfurled a large yellow and blue flag.

According to the BBC, several hundred people attended the rally.

The head of the Stand UP Alaska NGO, Erin Jackson-Hill, told Ukrinform three days before the summit that she and her associates would hold a rally under the slogan "Alaska Supports Ukraine" in the centre of Anchorage on 14 August, and the next day, during the summit, another organisation would hold a rally there.

"We are against authoritarian dictators being invited to our state, especially if it is not our governor or our representatives in Congress. He [Putin] is a war criminal, and he has no place on American soil," Jackson-Hill said.

