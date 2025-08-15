Ukrainian kamikaze drone searches under slabs, finds camouflaged position of occupiers and destroys it. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to guide the drone through the destroyed concrete floors and destroyed a well-camouflaged occupier position in the Pokrovske direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's skilful combat work was posted on social media.

"Look at how the Ukrainian drone of the 25th Division delicately, at first, scours under the floor slabs left either from a house or a garage, and then still hits the enemy's dug-in and well-camouflaged position. There is no hiding from Ukrainian drones. Even though the Pokrovsk sector is currently experiencing the most fierce fighting, on the outskirts of the city, the paratroopers are still holding the "Lysivka fortress" and preventing the Russians from gaining a foothold in the city itself," the commentary to the video reads.

