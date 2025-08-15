Fictitious Export: Container of Marvel-branded cigarettes without excise stamps discovered at Chornomorsk Port - Journalist. PHOTOS

A container of Marvel-branded cigarettes without excise stamps was discovered at the Port of Chornomorsk. The goods were most likely to be processed under a "fictitious export" scheme, ostensibly destined for Turkey but in reality intended for smuggling into the EU.

Journalist Yevhen Plinsky, who tracks the fight against the illicit tobacco market, drew attention to the case. According to him, on August 8th, a container of tobacco products (Marvel cigarettes) was identified at the Port of Chornomorsk. The sender was listed as LLC "National Manufacturer," the beneficiary of which is known Lviv businessman Hryhorii Kozlovskyi, a former co‑owner of the Lviv Tobacco Factory.

The recipient was noted as the duty‑free operator LLC Adem. Kaner ve Kardesi (DFS) LTD, registered in the self‑proclaimed "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," which is under Turkish control but internationally unrecognised.

However, Plinsky observed that this is most likely a case of fake export, as the labelling on the Marvel cigarette packs found in the container does not comply with Turkish national legislation for products intended for the domestic market.

"This is another one of Kozlovskyi’s containers, which was to be exported to Turkey on paper only; in fact, it would have been unloaded onto the domestic market and subsequently smuggled into the EU," the journalist suggested.

He also pointed out that the labelling on the discovered cigarettes fails to meet Ukrainian national requirements as well: there are no excise tax stamps nor inscriptions in the state language.

"In view of the above, these tobacco products may be considered unlawfully manufactured, unlawfully transported through Ukrainian territory, and unlawfully moved across Ukraine’s customs border; actions falling under Articles 204 and 201‑4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Plinsky stated.

He added that the recipient company is an operator of duty‑free shops, noting that since October 2023, the production and sale of tobacco products to such shops has been prohibited in Ukraine.

"The situation with this container mirrors the ‘Syrian Compliment’ case from this spring exactly. This is Kozlovskyi’s business model: produce cigarettes without excise stamps, export them on paper to third countries, but in reality push them into the illicit domestic market or via smuggling tobacco groups that then export them across the border," the journalist summed up.

He expressed confidence that, given the violations uncovered, law enforcement will seize the container found at the Port of Chornomorsk.

How much revenue does the state budget lose due to the illegal cigarette market?

According to the latest research by Kantar Ukraine, in April this year the share of the shadow tobacco market rose to 16.2% of overall volume, with projected losses to the state budget exceeding UAH 25 billion per year.

A substantial portion of the shadow market consists of illicit products labelled "Duty Free" or destined for export, but illegally sold within Ukraine.

The study indicates that over half of such products, judging by the labelling, are produced by the Vynnyky Tobacco Factory, with the key brands being Compliment (47%) and Lifa (5%). This factory also manufactures the Marvel brand.

The remaining 43% of illicit production comprises brands from the maker "Marshall Finest Tobacco," the most widespread being Marshall (26%), Urta (9%), Brut (3%).

Author: Mykhailo Orliuk