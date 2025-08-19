ENG
Ukraine will get lot of land and get its life back, - Trump

Trump comments on the exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump commented on yesterday's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. According to him, Ukraine "will get a lot of land."

He made this statement on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

Trump believes that ending the war is beneficial for Ukraine, as it will "bring back life."

"Their people will stop being killed and they will get a lot of land. Russia is a powerful military power, whether people like it or not. It is a much larger country. This is not a war that should have been started. You don't do that. You don't take on a country that is 10 times bigger than you," he said, responding to a question about a possible "exchange of territories."

The US president also stated that "79% of the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions belongs to and is controlled by Russia."

"They understand what that means," Trump said.

