War crimes of Russian Federation and future work of Special Tribunal - main topic of meeting between Prosecutor General and Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa.

This information was reported by Censor.NET.

As Kravchenko reported, the main issues for discussion were:

war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and the future work of the Special Tribunal;

international register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression;

European integration processes.

Watch more: Russian kamikaze drone hovers over Pokrovsk and attacks woman dressed in white. VIDEO

"We have known each other since I was head of the KRMA. Italy's support has always been strong in all areas – military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic," Kravchenko said.

The meeting also discussed joint projects between Ukrainian and Italian law enforcement agencies.

"We value the existing cooperation with Italian law enforcement agencies and I am convinced that we can improve it: regarding extradition under martial law, as well as the identification of property and funds of persons involved in the crime of aggression against Ukraine on Italian territory," the Prosecutor General of Ukraine outlined the areas of cooperation.

Special attention was also paid to the issue of business protection in Ukraine. In particular, the Prosecutor General informed the Ambassador about the quantitative and qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses. Kravchenko emphasized that protecting local and international investments is one of the priorities.