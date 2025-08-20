Fuel shortages of A-92 and A-95 have begun in Russia’s Primorsky Krai in the Far East following a series of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on oil refineries that knocked out 13% of Russia’s refining capacity.

According to The Moscow Times, citing local media, several filling stations in Vladivostok and along the Ussuri highway are now issuing fuel only with coupons, with priority given to emergency services and corporate clients.

The fuel supply problems worsened in August at the peak of the tourist season, when refineries sharply reduced shipments (in some cases by fivefold). Logistics have also been disrupted by delays on the Russian Railways network, with deliveries to Vladivostok sometimes running two weeks late.

Local authorities explained the shortages as a result of a surge in demand, insisting that fuel reserves remain "sufficient to ensure uninterrupted supply."

This is already the third region, after occupied Crimea and Zabaykalsky Krai, to report gasoline shortages and coupon-based sales. Earlier, the occupation authorities in Crimea admitted problems with A-95 gasoline availability at local stations. Moscow-appointed "gauleiter" of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, warned that fuel shortages could persist until the war ends.

As reported, daily gasoline prices in Russia have been hitting record highs due to Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries.