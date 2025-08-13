Resident of occupied Donetsk outraged by lack of water and queue for water truck: "What f#cking sh#t is it?, Bastards, b#tch, are not helping f#cking bit". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a queue for water in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the video is outraged by its length and blames the occupation authorities.
Warning: Strong language!
