Resident of occupied Donetsk outraged by lack of water and queue for water truck: "What f#cking sh#t is it?, Bastards, b#tch, are not helping f#cking bit". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a queue for water in occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video is outraged by its length and blames the occupation authorities.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Children from occupied Donbas ask Putin for water: "Uncle Vova, you are most important person in world. Save us". VIDEO

