Children from occupied Donbas ask Putin for water: "Uncle Vova, you are most important person in world. Save us". VIDEO
Residents of occupied Donbas recorded a video message in which their children ask Putin for water.
According to Censor.NET, more than ten children took part in the filming of the video, and in their short speeches they say that water is very difficult to come by in the occupied territories.
