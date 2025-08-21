Contact network damaged in Zhytomyr region: trains running with delays of over hour
A number of trains are running with delays of more than an hour due to night-time shelling and damage to the contact network in the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET.
Which flights are delayed
- No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy;
- No. 49/50 Truskavets - Kyiv;
- No. 7/8 Chernivtsi - Kyiv;
- No. 149/150 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv;
- No. 51/52 Peremyshl - Kyiv (both directions)
- No. 227/228 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kramatorsk;
- No. 93/94 Kharkiv - Chełm;
- No. 29/30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv.
"The contact network on the damaged section has already been restored, and railway workers will try to minimise train delays," "UZ" concluded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password