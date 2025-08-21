Contact network damaged in Zhytomyr region: trains running with delays of over hour

A number of trains are running with delays of more than an hour due to night-time shelling and damage to the contact network in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET.

Which flights are delayed

No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy;

No. 49/50 Truskavets - Kyiv;

No. 7/8 Chernivtsi - Kyiv;

No. 149/150 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv;

No. 51/52 Peremyshl - Kyiv (both directions)

No. 227/228 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kramatorsk;

No. 93/94 Kharkiv - Chełm;

No. 29/30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv.

"The contact network on the damaged section has already been restored, and railway workers will try to minimise train delays," "UZ" concluded.

