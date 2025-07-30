Russian troops struck railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region: station in Pavlohrad, tracks and contact network were damaged

On the night of July 30, the enemy once again attacked the railway infrastructure in the Dnipro region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of UZ.

As noted, there were no casualties among passengers or railroad workers, everyone was taken to a shelter in time.

"The train station in Pavlohrad, the tracks, and the contact network were damaged.

In the morning, a number of suburban trains are running on a changed route. We did this for safety reasons and to be able to quickly repair the damage," the statement said.

According to UZ:

🚊 #6272 will run on the route Varvarovka - Lozova (instead of Synelnykove-1 - Lozova).

🚊 #6277 will run on the route Lozova - Varvarovka (instead of Lozova - Dnipro).

🚊 #7010 will run on the route Kamianske - Orlivshchyna (instead of Kamianske - Kramatorsk).

🚊 #6536 will run on the route Zaporizhzhia-2 - Synelnykove-1 (instead of Zaporizhzhia-2 - Lozova).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, there were hits in Pavlohrad and Synelnykivka, and businesses were damaged.