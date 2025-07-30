Russia strikes Sloviansk with drone. Houses and cars damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupiers have once again attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET reports.

A kamikaze drone strike was recorded. It was of the "Geran-2" type. The hit was recorded on Nauky Street. Private houses and cars were damaged.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

