Consequences of Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 30 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing information from the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, Slobidskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv were under attack.

There was no information about casualties in Slobidskyi district. In Shevchenkivskyi, two people were injured as a result of the fall of the enemy UAV debris: A 24-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. Later it became known that another woman sought medical assistance. The victim is 62 years old.

Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has published the results of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that three cars, a car wash and an extension to a building caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Residential buildings, commercial facilities and vehicles were damaged. Three people were injured, two of them were rescued by emergency workers.

Dry grass (500 square metres) was on fire in Slobidskyi district.





