Combined attack on Kharkiv: Russian forces attacked with KABs, ballistic missiles and "Shahed" drones for almost three hours, five people injured (updated)

On the night of 26 July, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours, using several types of weapons at once.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"The enemy struck more than 20 times during almost three hours of the night, using 4 guided aerial bombs, 2 ballistic missiles, and then 15 'Shaheds'.

Residential high-rise buildings, a civilian enterprise, roads, and the power grid were damaged. As of this morning, seven fires are being extinguished in the Kyiv district.

"Five people were injured. Among them are three rescuers. They were wounded after the first arrival - during a second strike. The enemy is targeting those who are rescuing and eliminating the consequences of the bombing. This is pure terrorism," Terekhov stressed.

In addition, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers also struck the city of Zmiiv, as a result of which a 50-year-old man was wounded.

"He was hospitalised. At this moment, the number of victims has increased to three people," the head of the DMA said.

