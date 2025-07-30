1 017 9
Russians attacked Kharkiv with "shahed" - mayor
On the night of 30 July, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a "shahed".
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.
"There was an explosion in the city! Preliminarily, the enemy hit Kharkiv with a "shahed"! There may still be enemy combat drones in the sky! Repeated strikes are possible - be careful!" - he wrote.
