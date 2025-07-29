32 UAVs out of 37 destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 29 July, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region and the TOT of Crimea, as well as 37 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence shot down/suppressed 32 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of the country.

Five UAVs and two missiles were hit in 3 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell in 2 locations.

