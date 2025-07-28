ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10539 visitors online
News Attack of drones
801 1

Russians launched "shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Force

shaheds

On the evening of July 28, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Hostile UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia to the south of Sumy region!

Read more: One person killed in UAV attack on Derhachi community in Kharkiv region - RMA

Author: 

drone (1878) Air forces (1606) Shahed (821) war in Ukraine (3375)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 