Ukrainian tank takes up combat position and destroys enemy SRG with five occupiers at close range. VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian tank from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Lyman sector destroyed a Russian subversive reconnaissance group with point-blank fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Tank crew of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps are blowing up the hideouts of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in the Lyman sector," the commentary to the video reads.

