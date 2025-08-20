Tank fires point-blank at shed with occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian tank crew came close to the occupiers' hideout, a shed in a private household, and destroyed the building with a shot along with the invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

