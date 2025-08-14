Tank withstands Russian UAV attack from 50 metres away and destroys occupiers’ position in Torske, Donetsk region, with three shots. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the combat work of a Ukrainian tank crew.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows how Ukrainian soldiers managed to get to a combat position after an enemy drone attack, made three accurate shots at the occupiers at close range and successfully withdrew from the battle.

"A risky but successful sortie by a Ukrainian tank close to enemy positions. A Russian drone immediately flew at the tank, but this did not stop the crew. From 50 metres away, our soldiers fired three shots at the occupiers, who had sneaked past Ukrainian positions at night and hid in the ruins of Torske among the trees. The work of the tankers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

