Vice-President of Bundestag Nuripour again called on German authorities to transfer Taurus to Ukraine

Omid Nouripour, a politician from Germany's Green Party, is once again calling on Germany to provide greater support to Ukraine, specifically by supplying Taurus cruise missiles.

"Ukraine's ability to resist depends not least on our arms supplies. Therefore, we must support Ukraine with everything we have, including cruise missiles," Nuripur said.

Recall that in July, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany was "not considering" supplying Ukraine with TAURUS cruise missiles. At the same time, he promised Ukraine additional large-scale assistance for the purchase of long-range weapons.

At the same time, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that the issue of providing Ukraine with Taurus weapons needs to be constantly reviewed.

