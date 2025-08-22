Turkey wants to be part of Ukraine’s security guarantees and take responsibility for maritime security – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Turkey wants to be part of Ukraine’s security guarantees.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Rutte in Kyiv.

"For now, it’s too early to say who can provide troops, who will share intelligence, who will have a presence at sea and in the air, and who is ready to contribute financially. Some countries, for example, may not be able to participate due to constitutional restrictions but are ready to finance. Turkey, for instance, said at the latest ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting: ‘We want to be part of Ukraine’s security guarantees — at sea,’" Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy added that it is still too soon to name all participating countries.

"The infrastructure will be written out, and then we’ll understand who can help, how, and in what form," the president said.

Read more: Work underway on dual-level security guarantees for Ukraine – Rutte