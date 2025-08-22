Enemy launches 30 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 94 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 22:00, 107 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 52 airstrikes, launched one missile, and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, Russian forces used 1,419 attack drones and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 3,033 times.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five occupiers` assault actions since the start of the day, while one battle is still ongoing. The enemy also launched ten airstrikes, employing 20 guided bombs, and carried out 221 shelling attacks, two of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Ambarne and toward Kolodiazne. Ukrainian units repelled three assaults, while one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrne, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,074,320 people (+790 per day), 11,124 tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 23,160 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 enemy assaults near Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Serebrianka. Fighting in some locations is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near Bila Hora and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched seven assaults today on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and toward Stepanivka. The Defense Forces firmly held their ground and repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 assaults. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne. Three battles are still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 53 occupiers and wounded 41 in this sector today. Two artillery systems, 14 UAVs, five vehicles, a military equipment depot, and five enemy shelters were also destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten enemy assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temyrivka, with one battle still underway.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,074,320 people (+790 per day), 11,124 tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 23,160 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions so far.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianske, the occupiers attempted once to advance on Ukrainian positions but were repelled.

In the Prydniprovske direction, four enemy attempts to move forward against Ukrainian units ended in failure.