Russians claim massive attack on Volgograd region, explosions in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

On the night of 23 August, Ukrainian drones attacked some regions of the Russian Federation. The explosions were reported by residents of the Volgograd region and Krasnodar Territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

The governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, said that one of the drones had crashed in the town of Petrov Val. Three people were injured in the attack. A fire also broke out in the village of Kraptsovsky.

At the same time, according to the Crimean Wind telegram channel, drones attacked the railway infrastructure in Petrov Val.

It is known that Petrov Val is a railway junction station in the Volgograd region of the Volga Railway. The Petrov Val locomotive depot is located at the station. The number of tracks at the station is 18.

The explosions were also reported by residents of the villages of Ilysky and Afipsky in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the alleged destruction of seven Ukrainian UAVs by air defence systems at night, including four over the Rostov region, two over the Volgograd region, and one over the Kuban.

