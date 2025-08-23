Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day. PHOTOS

On 23 August, Ukraine celebrates the National Flag Day. Celebrations on the occasion of the holiday are held throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In Kyiv, the celebrations took place near the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. The event was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of foreign delegations, the President's Office said.

"This flag is a goal and a dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They cherish this flag because they know that we will not give our land to the occupier," Zelenskyy said during his speech.

He called the blue and yellow flag a symbol of unity, hope for prisoners of war and a dream for people in the temporarily occupied territories.

The President thanked the soldiers and all those who are fighting for Ukraine and called on those present to honour the fallen with a minute of silence. The event was also attended by representatives of foreign delegations.

"The blue and yellow flag is more than a symbol. Over every city, over every village, over every trench, it reminds us: we are united, we have an unbreakable spirit and we will definitely win," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.







