Zelenskyy had conversation with Ramaphosa: It is important for Global South to push Russia to peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at his request.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy informed Ramaphosa about joint diplomatic efforts with partners and productive meetings with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

"We must end this war, which no one except Russia ever wanted. We must stop the killing and destruction.

He reiterated that he is ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader. However, we see that Moscow is now trying to drag things out even longer. It is important that the Global South sends the right signals and pushes Russia towards peace," the president said.

The parties also discussed future contacts with partners, as well as opportunities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations and ensure food security and a platform for dialogue.

"We agreed to stay in touch. Thank you!" Zelenskyy added.